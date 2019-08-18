Lightning strikes Dosher Memorial Hospital Sunday morning

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport Fire crews got called to Dosher Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning after it was struck by lightning.

Southport Fire Department posted on its Facebook page around 1 a.m. that the hospital was struck by lightning, and that several fire departments and EMS were on their way.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the department updated its Facebook page saying that units have cleared the scene and hospital operations were restored.

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Coring confirmed that there were no injuries.

Numerous fire and EMS crews throughout Brunswick County responded to the scene including agencies from Oak Island and Boiling Spring Lakes.