More than 200 surfers compete in O’Neill Sweetwater Pro-Am Surf Fest

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Despite the weather this weekend, Surfers swarmed to Wrightsville Beach.

According to organizer, Brad Beach, more than 240 surfers competed in the O’neill Sweetwater Pro-Am Surf Fest.

- Advertisement -

The surf fest is one of the biggest surfing events on the east coast, and brings in surfers from across the nation and even the world.

The rain may have delayed some of the heats but the athletes still came out to compete for new gear from supporting brands, and of course, the $5,000 prize.

Evan Geiselman is one of the professional surfers who came from Florida to compete. He shared what makes this local competition different from all of the others.

Related Article: Surfers Healing helps kids with Autism surf

“Yea, this event has a unique format. Usually when you’re surfing in normal heats, you get scored on your top two waves,” Geiselman said. “This one you get scored on one wave so you can literally catch one wave if you wanted to and if you get the highest wave you win the heat. So yea, little different, and makes it fun, and good crowd.”

Marketing director of O’Neill clothing, Matt Sims came from California to support the event and says the community has been really supportive.

If you missed out on the surf this year, you can mark your calendars and paddle out next year to celebrate Oneill Sweetwater Pro Am 15th annual surf fest in Wrightsville Beach.