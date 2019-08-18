Non-profit shows power of healing through horses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were near the Tidal Creek Co-op Sunday, you may have noticed something out of the ordinary in the parking lot.

The non-profit I AM HERD Mustang Sanctuary brought Magic and Sueno to Wilmington.

The formerly wild horses normally visit nursing homes and schools, but on Sunday they were available for the public to see and enjoy the peace that they offer.

Mary Miller-Jordan is the founding President of I AM HERD and explains the impact these mustangs have.

“Just to be close to them you feel it and you can’t forget it,” she said. “I mean they’re big right? You see them. You feel them, and when we go up to a new school, especially the inner city schools, it is amazing the to feel the reaction of the students and the peace that these mustangs bring just being in their presence.”

Miller-Jordan also says the horses have helped her, and it is a gift to be able to share them with others.

The non-profit also works with Open Hands Farm to help people who have gone through domestic violence.