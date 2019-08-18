Two men arrested in connection to armed robbery at Circle K

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office says Ronald Croll, 50, and Cory Monton Dixon, 39, went into the Circle K on Gordon Road around 1:30 a.m.

Brewer says Croll walked up to the clerk waving a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

After taking the money, the two men reportedly forced the clerk into the back room where they restrained her, then took her car keys and ran.

Brewer says NHSO patrol deputies and K9 units happened to be nearby and saw the victim’s car turn onto Blair School Road. They reportedly then saw the car hit a basketball pole stand in the middle of a grass area across from Noble Middle School.

Brewer says the two suspects jumped out of the car and ran.

Officials say a NHCSO K9 was able to track down one suspect, and a Wilmington Police Department K9 was able to track down the other suspect.

Both men are being held on a $500,000 secure bond.