Cape Fear Community College gives kids free haircuts

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY NEWS) — Kids are going back to school in style this week. Cape Fear Community College is providing free haircuts to kids in grades k-12.

Barber school Lead Instructor, Deginald King said this is the program’s second year giving students free haircuts for school.

We’re told haircuts are for both, boys and girls on a first come, first serve basis today through Friday.

“This is important to the community because it’s a way for you know the community to support the program here, and the students here can get hands on practice uh providing services,” King said.

The barber school is located at 108 Walnut Street in Wilmington. Haircuts will be given between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p-m.

“Um also it’s to help relieve some of the financial burden um for the parents that have kids that are going back to school.”