Surfers Healing Camp

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY NEWS) — More than 300 children are getting the chance to ride the waves at Wrightsville Beach with a few world class surfers.

It’s part of Surfers Healing, an organization that provides surf therapy for children with autism.

- Advertisement -

Surfers Healing co-founder Izzy Paskowitz told WWAY news the camp is free. The goal of this camp is to not only give families a chance to spend time together, but for kids to heal.

he says the camp was founded in 1996… And has been a part of wrightsville beach for the past 14 years.

“You have the fun rad, riding waves, you know that’s, that’s therapudic, that’s you know healthy. That creates a bond and it creates a awareness and it creates an exceptance for young families, I think is huge,” Paskowitz said.

He told us tomorrow is dedicated to military families with children who have autism.