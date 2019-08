FLORIDA (CNN) — Most people know alligators get just about everywhere in Florida, but now they’ve really leveled up.

Videos from last week show one swimming in the middle of a busy road — and another climbing a fence.

One of the intrusive reptiles was filmed on Thursday swimming in a giant puddle in the middle of an intersection during a downpour in St. Petersburg. Facebook user Roger Light Jr. caught it on video.

- Advertisement -

Click here to watch an alligator climb a fence at CNN.