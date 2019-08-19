Durham boy with terminal illness wishes for a tree house

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — A Durham boy with a terminal illness has a wish: to have his own tree house.

Lorenzo Andrade-Cruz, 8, has ALD, a genetic condition that affects the brain.

The Pennsylvania-based nonprofit, Jamie’s Dream Team, is seeking donations and volunteers to help build his dream tree house.

Though Lorenzo doesn’t have symptoms now, that is likely to change.

“You stop walking,” he said. “You stop chewing. And you stop talking.”

The disorder took both of his brothers’ lives. Jonathan died at the age of 11 in 2017 and 15-year-old Christian died in May.

Their deaths took a toll on the family.

