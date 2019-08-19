Man in Holly Ridge charged with filing false police report

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — Police say a man in Holly Ridge was arrested Saturday for filing a false police report last week.

According to a Facebook post, the Holly Ridge Police Department says Robin Austin Edwards, 27, came to the police department on August 13 and said he had been robbed.

The post continues to say Edwards said he was in a bathroom at Holly Ridge Town Park when a black man and white man attacked him and stole his wallet that had $400 in it.

Officers checked the area and could not find any suspects that fit Edward’s description.

Holly Ridge Police Department says Detective Faircloth determined there was no robbery after further investigation and viewing security cameras.

Edwards was given a $500 secured bond and was turned over to the Onslow County Detention Center.