Man who killed New Hanover County teen and tourist dead in apparent suicide

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man serving life in prison for the murder of a teenage girl and a woman vacationing at Wrightsville Beach has died of an apparent suicide at Bertie Correctional Institution.

Kyle Berry, 40, was originally sentenced to death row for the 1998 murder of Theresa Fetter, 16, but he appealed. His original sentence was set aside and sent back to New Hanover County court.

In a plea deal, Berry admitted to his role in the murder of a second victim, Lisa Maves, whose body was found on Wrightsville Beach. In return, Berry received two consecutive life sentences for the murders of both women.

Berry and three other men killed Fetter because she knew about Maves’ murder.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Public Safety, Berry was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:41 p.m.

EMS responded. He was declared dead about ten minutes later.

NCDPS officials say they are cooperating with local law enforcement from Bertie County and Windsor as they conduct the investigation.