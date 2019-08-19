NC police officer makes live organ donations

GASTONIA, NC (WSOC) — Gastonia police Officer Zachery Lechette gave up a kidney and more than half of his liver to save the lives of two strangers.

“I’ve always tried to help people — organ donation, blood donation, bone marrow donation,” Lechette said. “It just seemed like the next logical step.”

A co-worker’s child needed a kidney years ago and didn’t get help in time.

After that, Lechette decided he had to be that help for the next person in need.

“For me, if I had two kidneys, it meant one of them was a spare,” Lechette said.

He gave a kidney four years ago knowing he may never see the person who received it.

“That didn’t matter to me,” Lechette said. “Just knowing that I was, perhaps, saving someone’s life was enough.”

The recipient was a man who wanted to meet Lechette.

