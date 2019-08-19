Reigelwood man pleads guilty to shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Reigelwood man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to a shooting that left one man injured.

Trevor Demon Hall, 40, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and possession of firearm by felon.

The charges stem from a 2018 shooting in East Arcadia.

Deputies responded to shots being fired at a clubhouse in an East Arcadia community. After speaking to witnesses, deputies were able to identify Hall. Deputies were told that Hall came into the building and got into an argument with the victim. According to a press release, Hall hit the victim in the face before pulling out a handgun and firing twice, hitting the victim in the left leg.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he had surgery to remove the bullet and was later released from the hospital.

Hall will face up to 11 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

He has prior felony convictions including, robbery, larceny, and breaking and entering.