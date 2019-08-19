Rough terrain impeding rescue of hiker in Holly Shelter Game Land

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Heat exhaustion and rough terrain are making it difficult to rescue a hiker who has been in the Holly Shelter Game Land since yesterday.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the hiker called Monday and said he had been lost in the woods since Sunday and may have been bitten by a snake.

Emergency responders have reached the hiker, who is about a mile or so back in the woods, said Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins.

The hiker is currently being given fluids, Collins said, but it’s going to take a while to get him out because he’s in a bad location with rough terrain.

Some first responders are also dealing with heat exhaustion.

NC Forestry is trying to plow a line in there to get to the hiker. They are also trying to get a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to come in and help with the rescue.

WWAY will have more details as they become available.