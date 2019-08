LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Our WWAY family is getting ready to grow again and evening anchor Amanda Fitzpatrick revealed the gender of her baby on Monday. It’s a girl!

Amanda and her husband, Yusef Abdur-Razzaaq, said they wanted to thank photographer Corey Young for taking the amazing photos for their gender reveal.

Amanda and her husband Yusef are very excited as they await their bundle of joy.

You can see all of the pictures from the gender reveal above.