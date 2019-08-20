Community speaks out against hospital sale

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — There was standing room only at the second of two informational meetings about the possible sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center was held Tuesday morning.

A lot of people came out to both meetings expressing their concerns.

Last month, the county announced they were exploring the idea of selling the hospital, saying several billion dollars will need to be put into it over the next decade to keep up with the growing population.

At the first meeting last night, there was a packed house with a majority of the room against the idea.

Ruth Chambers was at this morning’s meeting and says not everyone had a chance to speak. Chambers says there needs to be more time before anything is done.

“It seemed to me that most people there are in favor of slowing down the process allowing more time for information to be disseminated and allowing more forums to take place where people can really express their feelings.”

County manager Chris Cudriet addressed her question during the forum about allowing more time.

Cudriet says at the county commission meeting on September 3. The commissioners can decide whether to move forward or not, or they can delay making a decision.