Brunswick County technology school expands course selection for students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY NEWS) — It was a successful day at The Center of Applied Sciences and Technology, also known as COAST.

The center celebrated a huge accomplishment with a ribbon cutting.

- Advertisement -

Brunswick County High School students can now take new science, technology, engineering and math, or “STEM” courses.

The center now offers STEM classes like Clean Energy and Cyber Security, Carpentry and Electrical Trades.

Daniel Richardson is a teacher at COAST. He says that interested students only have to register through their schools to qualify.

He says students will spend their days between COAST and their home high schools on a daily basis.

“The way that they engage and buy into what we’re teaching them is just really amazing,” Richardson said.

Richardson says classes start Monday, August 26.

“You watch students that in some cases have historically not excelled in all areas of school suddenly just come alive, cause they’re doing something that’s meaningful to them, and may very well set them down a path that could change their future,” Richardson said.