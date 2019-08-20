Last Chance for White Pants Gala celebrates end of summer, raises money for Lower Cape Fear Hospice

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Get ready to put on your best white pants and dance the night away at the Last Chance for White Pants Gala. It’s Lower Cape Fear Hospice‘s largest fundraiser of the year and it’s happening Saturday.

The event is at Audi Cape Fear and features food, drinks, silent and live auctions, live music, and a night of dancing. You are invited to celebrate with old and new friends at this not-to-be missed summer celebration.

Proceeds support LCFH’s mission to provide care, comfort and support to patients and families challenged by serious and life-limiting illness, regardless of their ability to pay.

If you would like to donate or purchase tickets click here.