Later, gator! Wilmington road briefly closed as NC Wildlife removes gator

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An unexpected visitor caused Wilmington Police to close a road Tuesday morning.
A large gator was spotted near the Martin Luther King Jr. overpass at McRae Street & Cornelius Harnett Drive.
NC Wildlife responded to remove the gator. The alligator ended up strolling back into the marsh while crews were on the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT- Roadway closed at McRae & Cornelius Harnett Dr (near MLK overpass) due to an unexpected visitor. Drivers advised to avoid area. Officers waiting on NC Wildlife to respond. pic.twitter.com/06ejU02R9w
— Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 20, 2019