Later, gator! Wilmington road briefly closed as NC Wildlife removes gator

By
WWAY News
-
0
Road briefly closed for alligator (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An unexpected visitor caused Wilmington Police to close a road Tuesday morning.

A large gator was spotted near the Martin Luther King Jr. overpass at McRae Street & Cornelius Harnett Drive.

- Advertisement -

NC Wildlife responded to remove the gator. The alligator ended up strolling back into the marsh while crews were on the scene.

 

You Might Also Like