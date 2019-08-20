Leaders vote to remove Confederate statue on courthouse grounds in NC town

PITTSBORO, NC (WNCN) — Chatham County Commissioners voted to end a 1907 agreement allowing a Confederate monument to remain outside the historic courthouse in Pittsboro.

In a 4-1 vote, board members said the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has until Oct. 1 to come up with a plan to relocate the statue.

If a plan is not presented to board members by the deadline, then the statue will be declared public trespass on Nov. 1.

“It’s not exclusively homage to soldiers who died, but a constant reminder of the brutality and second class status and political power that the white population had and can exercise over its citizen neighbors with dark skin,” said commissioner Diana Hales.

In June commissioners and the UDC signed an agreement to work with the board on a “reimagining” of the monument that’s dedicated to “Our Confederate Heroes.” However, County Commissioner Mike Dasher said Monday night that despite signing the agreement, the UDC walked away from discussions about modifying the statue.

Barbara Pugh, president of the Winnie Davis UDC, said she had no comment about commissioners vote, or why the UDC ended talks with them.

