Pet Pals: 2-year-old cat looking for a calm family to join

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old grey cat looking for a laid back environment to call home.

His name is Nathan and shelter staff describe him as a peaceful, gentle soul. He enjoys spending the majority of his day curled up at the foot of a bed or at the window with warm sunshine.

- Advertisement -

Nathan isn’t keen on loud noises or a busy house. He would prefer a home with a laid back lifestyle.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.