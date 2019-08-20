South Brunswick High holds first “Cougar conference” for teacher success

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY) — Cougar pride is strong before classes get going at South Brunswick High, where they held their very first “Cougar conference.”

Principal Chip Hodges calls it a twist on professional development. Teachers and staff chose from a number of sessions covering an array of topics.

Paige Garza, a teacher at South Brunswick High, first brought up the idea of “Cougar conference” wanting to boost morale and embrace every educator. She says the sessions ranged from technology to supporting LGBTQ students.

“I think real leadership comes from understanding that building other people as leaders, especially the teachers and experts in our space, allows your school to grow,” Garza said.

Garza says the conference is a great time for teachers to be together before classes begin. She adds creating great teachers will help create great students.