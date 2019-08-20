UNC, NC State announce plans for alcohol sales during football games

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Alcohol will be sold at two Triangle universities for the upcoming college football season.

Following a law change in North Carolina, NC State and UNC announced plans to sell alcohol to the public inside their football stadiums.

NC State said beer will be sold in cans or plastic bottles and new stations located at each corner of the Carter-Finely Stadium.

UNC will be selling beer and wine at concessions inside Keenan Memorial Stadium. No alcohol will be allowed in the student section.

