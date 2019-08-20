UNC, NC State announce plans for alcohol sales during football games

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Alcohol will be sold at two Triangle universities for the upcoming college football season.
Following a law change in North Carolina, NC State and UNC announced plans to sell alcohol to the public inside their football stadiums.
- Advertisement -
NC State said beer will be sold in cans or plastic bottles and new stations located at each corner of the Carter-Finely Stadium.
UNC will be selling beer and wine at concessions inside Keenan Memorial Stadium. No alcohol will be allowed in the student section.