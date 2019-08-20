UNCW students enjoy Beach Blast before classes start Wednesday

WRIGHSTVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of Seahawks flocked to Wrightsville Beach today on the last day before the fall semester starts tomorrow.

UNCW students took part in the annual Beach Blast. WWAY and the Cape Fear CW partnered with the university on this year’s event.

- Advertisement -

Students who made it out got to enjoy some fun in the sun, as well as food, drinks and other giveaways.

Once the celebration wraps, volunteers take part in the official beach sweep to pick up trash along Wrightsville Beach.