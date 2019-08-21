Bladenboro man sentenced to 7 years after confrontation with deputy

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladenboro man is sentenced to seven years behind bars after he raised a rifle to confront a deputy.

Marcus Theodore Hill, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on March 18.

- Advertisement -

On February 22, 2018, probation officers were searching a home on Holly Britt Court.

While searching the home, officers found a container with a white powder substance but they were unable to determine exactly what was in the powder and decided to seize it and have it tested.

The deputy went to his vehicle to get some evidence bags and while he was doing this authorities say he was approached by two people and one began hollering at him asking him who he was. The deputy, who was in plain clothes but wearing a vest with a Sheriff logo on the front, turned and pointed his flashlight at his vest and told the suspect he was with the sheriff’s office.

Related Article: Man shot in dispute over seating at North Carolina movie theater

McVicker said the man, who was identified as Hill, began to raise a rifle he was carrying by his side, a Norinco SKS, and the deputy then drew his weapon and ordered him to drop the rifle.

Authorities say Hill turned and ran behind the mobile home. One of the probation officers had come out of the house and saw Hill with the gun and he also drew his weapon. The two officers then chased Hill behind the house and when ordered to drop the weapon Hill did so and was arrested.