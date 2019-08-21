Carolina Beach enforces new downtown parking regulations

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The town of Carolina Beach has new parking regulations in the downtown area.

A spokesperson says the town will begin enforcing rules that will restrict vehicles from parking outside defined spaces.

- Advertisement -

Posted signs and painted lines designate which spots have vehicle size restrictions.

That means only vehicles which fit completely within the defined space from front to back, including any accessories, may park in the space.

Here’s an easy way to remember this:

If it fits, it’s legit. Over the line, pay the fine.