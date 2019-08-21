Illegal night club raid leads to 2 arrests and seizure of stolen weapon

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — A raid on an illegal night club in Columbus County led to two arrests, as well as, the seizure of drugs, alcohol, and a stolen weapon.

Special agents and multiple units, including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, executed a search warrant for the Triple K Ranch off of Big Branch Road in Delco.

The illegal night club was raided on Sunday. At the time of the raid, roughly 200 people were there, including an armed security guard and multiple DJ’s.

According to the press release, investigators found cocaine, marijuana, large amounts of alcohol, and multiple firearms, including one that was stolen from the Charlotte area.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says that Lagarris Shyron McLeod, 23, of Delco, was identified as the host of the party and was the one who rented the venue for the event.

McLeod was arrested and faces multiple drug-related charges, resisting a public officer, and selling alcohol without a permit. He is being held under a $14,500 secured bond.

Maliyah Dayanna Dale, 21, of Riegelwood, was also arrested for resisting a public officer and delivering a controlled substance. She is being held under a $4,500 secured bond.