Man wanted for assault and strangulation in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for assaulting a woman.

Charles Glenn Thomas, Jr. will be served with warrants for felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Investigators say Thomas was last seen in the Rocky Point area driving a white Pontiac with a black leather front cover over the grill and a dent on the back passenger side.

Thomas was seen with Chy-na Patrick. Investigators are concerned with Patrick’s safety because witnesses reported she was physically abused by Thomas. She is not the victim of the outstanding assault charges.

If you hae seen either Thomas or Patrick, call the sheriff’s office at (910) 259-1515.