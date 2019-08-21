NC restaurant raises thousands for long-time employee in need of help

Blue Mountain Pizza raised an astounding $45,000 Tuesday to help a long-time employee.

Sam Halbert, the kitchen manager, assistant manager and husband to another long-term employee, server Sammi, was stung by a bee back in July. That sting sent him into anaphylactic shock. Halbert suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Halbert is now out of the coma but still has a long road to go. “He woke up and said a couple of words the other day. Everybody was very excited about that,” Blue Mountain Pizza manager, Adrienne Tazin.

On Tuesday,all proceeds collected for the day were for Halbert. In addition, Blue Mountain also matched the contributions up to $10,000.

