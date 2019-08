North Myrtle Beach city council members are taking steps to protect animals in the city.

Monday, city council passed final reading to an ordinance that prohibits leaving an animal in any unattended motor vehicle under dangerous circumstances, including extreme heat.

It also puts stricter tether rules in place.

According to the ordinance, dog owners aren’t allowed to tether a dog between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. or when no owner is present.

