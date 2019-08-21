Scientists create $27,000 instrument for endangered species

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY NEWS) — It started as just an idea ten years ago. Now, UNCW researchers have created a one of a kind instrument.

It’s called a CISME, which stands for Community In Situ MEtabolism, a device that helps scientists safely monitor coral reefs.

UNCW biology professor, Alina Szmant said in the past decade pollution has done enough harm to the coral. That’s why she and a group of scientists have created the CISME instrument.

She expressed researchers no longer have to use harmful tools to take coral out of their natural environment to test their temperatures, stress levels, and diseases.

The CISME can get the job done on sight.

“Why do we care about anything in the natural environment? Well, I mean we are one big earth, and we’re a part of it, uh and it’s human activities that we’re destroying these ecosystems, and we’re having all kinds of endangered species, things of this kind,” Szmant said.

We’re told UNCW has 6 CISME’S that dive experts can borrow after going through two days of training on how to properly use it. Scientiests can also buy them, which costs $27,000.

Szmant expressed, “We’re doing what we can as scientists to come out with ways to try to save what’s now left.”