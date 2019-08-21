UNCW Women’s Soccer confident headed into 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The UNCW Women’s Soccer team is confident headed into 2019 with five out of their top six scorers returning and all but two of last years starters.

The Seahawks will kickoff their 2019 regular season on Friday evening against Furman University at the Charleston Under Armour Invitational. They will take on the Paladin’s at 4:30 p.m. followed up by Stephen F. Austin on Sunday. The two teams have plenty of postseason experience.

“We have heard a lot about how good Furman is going to be this year,”said Seahawk senior Ashley Johnson. ‘I think we are all super excited to get started and play some really good competition.”

UNCW is coming off of a season where they finished with a 9-6-1 record. In 2019 they will have goalkeeper Sydney Schneider back, Schneider played for the Jamaican National Team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Seahawks head coach knows the intensity will be there when his team hits the pitch on Friday night.

“This is the most exciting weekend of the year other than the conference finals weekend,”says UNCW head coach Chris Neal. “I expect to see two really good games and teams going at each other on Friday.”