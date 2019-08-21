Wilmington man sentenced in 2017 deadly shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 25 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in 2017.

Freddie Fralin pleaded guilty Wednesday to second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Montez Greene, 27.

Fralin turned himself in three days after Greene was shot and killed near 6th and Nixon Streets in July of 2017.

Fralin was originally charged with first degree murder but that charge was lowered to second degree murder.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge heard from Green’s mother and uncle.

We’ll have more on their victim impact statements and hear from the district attorney’s office about how gang affiliation played a role in this case.