Wilmington woman charged after truck crashes into pond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Charges have been filed against a Wilmington woman who wrecked her truck Sunday afternoon in a New Hanover County pond.

According to the highway patrol, Elizabeth Irland, 47, was driving on Sanders Road near Bellamy Elementary School.

They say she drove off the road, passed other traffic, and was going 30 miles over the posted speed limit. She struck some landscaping and rolled over.

Two people reported the incident.

The 911 calls released are possibly shedding some light on the crash.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near Bellamy Elementary School. One man called 911 and said a black truck passed him on the right, then swerved across in front of him, and then drove through the bushes.

Another woman called 911 and said a driver was out of control and nearly hit them before crashing into the pond.

“This lady is so freakin’ messed up on something she about killed us. She came past us and about killed us,” the woman says. “Oh my god.”

The callers also said they got a dog and a woman out of the vehicle.

The highway patrol has charged Irland with DWI and reckless driving.