TheatreNOW goes out with a big bang

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY NEWS) — It’s the end of show at TheatreNOW. 7 years and many shows after it opened, the Wilmington dinner attraction is bringing the curtain down for good this weekend.

Owner Alisa Harris says when doors opened in 2012 her goal was to make her new venture more than just an attraction for the people of the Cape Fear.

She says Wilmington needed an artistic view and a better way to sustain actors.

TheatreNOW featured work from North Carolina artists and writers.

Harris says it’s time for her to step back and spend time with her family.

She tells us the building is now up for lease.

The last performances include “Clue,” the musical, and a special kids finale, “Dock the dog, and the dog street kids.”

Shows run tomorrow through Saturday.