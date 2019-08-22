CDC sounds alarm over deadly drug-resistant salmonella

(CNN) — A deadly strain of salmonella that has sickened more than 250 people may not respond to the antibiotics commonly prescribed to treat the food borne infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published on Thursday, the CDC said that from June 2018 to March 2019, 255 people in 32 states were infected with the strain, with 60 being hospitalized and two dying from the infection.

The salmonella infections were linked to beef obtained in the United States and soft cheese obtained in Mexico, suggesting that this strain could be present in cattle in both countries, the CDC found. Eighty-nine of the people who contracted the infection had recently traveled to Mexico.

“To prevent infection, consumers should avoid eating soft cheese that could be made with unpasteurized milk, and when preparing beef they should use a thermometer to ensure appropriate cooking temperatures are reached: 145 degrees Fahrenheit (62.8 Celsius) for steaks and roasts followed by a 3-minute rest time, and 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71.1 Celsius) for ground beef or hamburgers,” according to the new CDC report.