CFCC to sign agreement allowing students an easier transfer to ECU

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Under a new agreement to be signed next week, Cape Fear Community College students will be guaranteed admission to East Carolina University based on certain criteria.

ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach and CFCC President Jim Morton will sign the Pirate Promise Agreement, a co-admission agreement designed to advance transfer stduent access and success through a collaborative baccalaureate degree.

The agreement guarantees admission based on the following:

The student is enrolled in an Early College, Career and College Promise program, or is in his/her first year of enrollment prior to applying for the Pirate Promise

The student has completed the Pirate Promise application

The student is committed to a full-time status (a minimum of 12 semester hours) at CFCC unless the student is enrolled in an Early College or Career and College Promise program.

The student completes degree requirements for an Associate in Science, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts, Associate in Engineering, Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education, or an Associate in Applied Science (AAS) for the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology or a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management programs.

The student must submit an ECU admissions application, provide supplemental documents, and meet admissions requirements as stated in the ECU Undergraduate Catalog.

Students enrolled in Pirate Promise will also receive joint academic advising, financial aid counseling and scholarship opportunities, a waived ECU application fee, access to ECU libraries and transit, and more.