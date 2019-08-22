Construction begins on dream tree house for terminally ill boy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Volunteers gathered in Durham to begin construction on a dream tree house for a terminally ill boy.

Jamie’s Dream Team, based in Pennsylvania, took on the project for 8-year-old Lorenzo Andrade-Cruz. Volunteers stepped in to help.

“I feel so happy about it,” Lorenzo said.

Jamie Ward, the founder of Jamie’s Dream Team, is in town to launch the construction.

“I’m so excited to be able to help this family,” she said. “I think the tree house is an escape for Lorenzo, where he can go and get his thoughts and really regroup as a child and feel like a kid.”

