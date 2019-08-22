Seahawk Duo Headline Preseason All-CAA Team

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)– UNCW seniors Phillip Goodrum and Mark Lindstrom have earned the nod as the CAA’s top offensive and defensive men’s soccer players heading into the 2019 season.

The pair was named on Thursday as the CAA’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s nine head coaches.

UNCW, which has collected an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament the last two years, was picked to finish a close second in the CAA Predicted Order of Finish. James Madison was selected as the preseason favorite to repeat as the CAA champion.

“We are anticipating strong performances from Phillip and Mark in their senior seasons,” said Head Coach Aidan Heaney , who begins his 19th season with the program. “They are outstanding players and leaders. I am confident they will inspire their team this fall. This recognition shows that the other coaches in the league also appreciate their ability.”

The reigning CAA Player of the Year, Goodrum, a forward, paced the league last year with 12 goals and 28 points while starting all 20 matches for the Seahawks. The Charlotte, N.C., product, who notched a goal in five consecutive games during his junior season, was one of two CAA players named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List.

Goodrum, a starter in all 57 games of his college career, has racked up 21 goals with 11 assists in three seasons.

Lindstrom, a defender, has earned All-CAA notice in his first three years at UNCW, including First-Team All-CAA distinction last year. The Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden, native also claimed Second-Team All-Atlantic Region notice by United Soccer Coaches after leading a defensive unit which allowed just 15 goals in 20 contests.

A three-year starter for the Seahawks, the Swede has started 46-of-49 career games.

2019 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Predicted Order of Finish

1. James Madison – 61 points (5 first place votes)

2. UNCW – 60 points (4 first place votes)

3. Hofstra – 45 points

4. William & Mary – 43 points

5. Delaware – 28 points

6. Elon – 26 points

7. Northeastern – 23 points

8. Drexel – 22 points

9. Charleston – 16 points

Preseason All-CAA Men’s Soccer Team

Chris Donovan, Drexel – Forward

Phillip Goodrum , UNCW – Forward

Matthew Vowinkel, Hofstra – Forward

Fernando Casero, James Madison – Midfield

Manuel Ferriol, James Madison – Midfield

Tucker Heffron, Charleston – Midfield

Timo Hummrich, Delaware – Defense

Tom Judge, James Madison – Defense

Luke Matthews, Elon, Defense

Mark Lindstrom , UNCW – Defense

TJ Bush, James Madison – Goalkeeper