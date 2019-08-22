Wilmington-area breweries win beer awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some Cape Fear area breweries are celebrating after winning awards in the 2019 North Carolina Brewers Cup.

Wilmington Brewing Company took home first place awards for their Moon Dance Blonde Ale and for their Beach Time Beer, plus a third place win for ‘Jason, Stop Texting Your Mom’ Beer.

Waterline Brewing also took home multiple awards, as well as Mad Mole brewing.

Edward Teach Brewing’s ‘Teach’s Peaches’ took home first place in the state for fruit beer. Head brewer Erik Peterson says it’s an honor to be recognized.

“The base beer is an American wheat ale,” Peterson said. “We add copious amounts of peach as well as apricot puree into the fermentation tank for a secondary fermentation. And it really embraces a lot of bright, slightly tart characteristics.”

Peterson says the beers are judged in a blind taste test contest by judges who have gone through certification programs.

