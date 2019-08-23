Cape Fear Museum undergoes building maintenance for two weeks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY NEWS) — In Wilmington, the staff of Cape Fear Museum wants you to enjoy every single exhibit in its historic location.

That’s why it will be closed for the next two weeks while it undergoes repairs.

The museum has more than 56,000 exhibits.

Marketing and PR Specialist, Barbi Baker said although Hurricane Florence did not harm any of the exhibits, the building itself was damaged.

All museum programs will also be cancelled, but is expected to be open and ready by the time schools plan to visit for field trips.

Baker expressed, “We are gonna have a significant amount of contractors in here at one time with equipment and dust and just trying to navigate the building, that we thought it would be a little easier and quicker to temporarily close, get all the work done, and then re-open to the public.”