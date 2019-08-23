‘Love Thy Neighbor’ Habitat for Humanity BBQ fundraiser happening this weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Habitat for Humanity has partnered with local faith organizations in the area to support a family who lost their home during Hurricane Florence.

The faith organizations have raised the funds and are providing volunteer labor, while enjoying unique opportunities for networking, relationship-building and fellowship with one another.

After Hurricane Florence, an individual donor who wants to remain anonymous reached out to Habitat with the idea of bringing people from different faiths together to help a family who lost their home in the storm.

That donor pledged $50,000 and challenged faith communities in the Wilmington area to match that amount – and to volunteer their time to help build a Habitat house.

The theme for the Faith Build project is “Love Thy Neighbor,” and 20 local faith congregations from the Christian and Jewish communities are doing just that by supporting this project.

There’s a BBQ fundraiser happening this weekend to help the project.

It’s happening Saturday, August 24 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 16th and Market Street in Wilmington from noon to 4 p.m.

There are several weeks left for volunteer opportunities, so if you would like more information on this project or would like to volunteer, click here.