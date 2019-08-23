Murder suspect accused of shooting Pender County man arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two days after a man was found shot to death on a street in Jacksonville, police arrested the suspect at a hotel in Wilmington.

On Wednesday, Da’shaun Pearsall, 23, of Willard was found in the 1200 block of Davis Street in Jacksonville. First responders began CPR but Pearsall was pronounced dead on the scene.

- Advertisement -

Investigators identified a suspect, Tyquan Skyree Hayes, of Jacksonville.

Hayes was taken into custody on Thursday after detectives saw him leaving a Wilmington hotel. Jacksonville Police Department detectives with the assistance of the Wilmington Police Department, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the State Bureau of Investigation were able to arrest Hayes without incident.

“The assistance from our Federal and State partners as well as the Wilmington Police Department was instrumental in bringing in Hayes safely,” said Jacksonville Police Lt. Kellum.