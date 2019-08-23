New plans for Carolina Beach hotel damaged by Florence

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A longtime staple of Carolina Beach is no more.

The Surfside Lodge was forced to close after it was damaged in Hurricane Florence, and now it is being torn down.

The hotel is owned by a company based out of Matthews called Carolina Beach Hospitalities, LLC.

Registered Agent F. Lee Weaver tells us they are engineering drawings for a new plan, which would include building a new name brand hotel, potentially with a convention center, a parking deck, and maybe even condominiums.

“We’re testing the market to see kind of which way we want to go, but there’s a future development that would be sometime in 2020,” Weaver said.

Weaver says other groups are interested in the property, so the company may consider selling the property and the drawings they have engineered.

We reached out to Carolina Beach town leaders to find out how many other businesses are still shut down due to hurricane damage, but have not yet gotten an answer.