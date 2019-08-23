‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin’ introduces kids to anti-bullying message

HALLSBORO, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County farm is hosting some pretty creative events this fall to lure visitors but one event in particular aims to teach kids about anti-bullying.

Located in Hallsboro, Galloway Farms will have a special visitor called Spookley The Square Pumpkin on site this fall.

“He’s the only square pumpkin in the patch and he gets picked on and teased because he’s different and doesn’t fit in but its his square shape that saves the farm he lives on from a terrible storm,” said Alma Galloway, co-owner of Galloway Farms. “Its just a super message to get out to kids this time of the year.”

His story is shared through a storybook trail in the kid’s fun maze. School groups and families can come out and walk the trail reading the story along the way.

Spookley is the ‘spokespumpkin’ for Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center and there’s even a full-length animated movie featured on the Disney Channel through the month of October. The movie will be released September 1 on Netflix.

“He delivers such a strong message of kindness and tolerance,” Galloway said.

The Galloways started the corn maize in 2011 as a way to bring local school groups to learn about farming.

‘Maze Craze at Galloway Farm’ is a sorghum field containing more than five miles of trails. You can go online to see aerial shots of this year’s design which is cut into the field.

Occasionally, visitors get lost in the maze.

“Most of them do so when we have the night mazes with flashlights,” she said. “We don’t have any haunted things jumping out and scaring you.”

The corn maze opens Monday, Sept. 23, and is located at 372 Artesia Road, Hallsboro.

This weekend, the farm will host a ladybug release in which 20,000 of the tiny bugs will be released. The bugs are an environmentally friendly way of controlling other pests which threaten crops on the farm.

In the coming weeks, the farm will also open up its sunflower fields for people to come and take photos or pick sunflowers.