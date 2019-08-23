Wake Forest coach charged in college admissions scam resigns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The Wake Forest women’s volleyball coach named in a scheme to help get wealthy children into elite schools has resigned.

The school on Thursday announced the resignation of William Ferguson. He says in a statement that “it’s essential that I step aside” to allow the program to move forward while he focuses on the case and his family.

Wake Forest placed Ferguson on leave March 12 after his name surfaced in a sweeping college admissions scam.

Federal prosecutors allege a college counseling business directed money to the program and a camp controlled by Ferguson in exchange for help getting a student admitted.

Ferguson has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has said Ferguson is innocent and “does not belong in this indictment.”