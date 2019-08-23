Wilmington Police searching for wrong way driver involved in hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A driver heading the wrong way as they exited the Isabel Holmes Bridge is accused of hitting another driver and leaving the scene.

It happened on August 16 around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was driving west on the Martin Luther King Junior Parkway, heading onto the entrance ramp of the Isabel Holmes Bridge, when the driver of a green Cadillac Escalade truck crashed head-on into the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the Escalade driver was going the wrong way.

The victim had minor injuries.

Surveillance video also caught the suspect heading south on N. 3rd Street near Market Street.

If you have any information on this vehicle or its driver you are asked to use Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.