4th annual “Fire on Ice” tournament gives back to the Muscular Dystrophy Association

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The ice was on fire Saturday at the Wilmington Ice House for the 4th annual “Fire on Ice” tournament.

The Wilmington, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach Fire Departments all battled for this year’s title all while raising money for a great cause.

- Advertisement -

All of the proceeds from the tournament go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Special T-shirts were sold, and a variety of gift cards and tickets were raffled off.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Matt Chiarizio, says this event is so important to help give back to the MDA.

Related Article: Several apartments damaged in Cypress Grove Apartments fire

“We do a fill the boot drive every year and all of the fire departments across the nation stand out and collect money for the MDA, so it’s a big thing the fire service does for the MDA. This is just something we can do as locals here in North and South Carolina to pitch in a little extra, and we get to play hockey and have fun,” Chiarizio said.

The Wilmington Fire Department defeated the Raleigh Fire Department in the championship game 4-1 to claim their 3rd “Fire on Ice” title.