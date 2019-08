A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning at The City Grill on West Palmetto Street in Florence followed by a wreck at Coit Street and Palmetto Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the man left after being shot and wrecked his car near the area.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death

