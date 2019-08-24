‘Make-A-Wish’ sends local 3-year-old to Disney World

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Making dreams come true is exactly what the “Make-A-Wish” foundation is about. One 3-year-old boy was in for a magical surprise Saturday.

Maddox Pearson is going to Disney World!

The Eastern North Carolina chapter hosted his wish granting party at Chuck E. Cheese in Wilmington Saturday afternoon.

Maddox joins other children across America suffering from life-threatening health circumstances that permits doctors to put them on the list. He was added just a few months ago.

His mother says she was told it was one of the fastest wishes to be received.

“It was a blessing,” Darrius Pearson, Maddox’s father, said.

“We were really excited,” Jasmine Evans, Maddox’s mother, said. “It was like a dream come true. I know that I can’t afford to take Maddox to Disney World by myself, but then Make-A-Wish came.”

Maddox was also given multiple cars and toys to play with, in addition to the trip.

The Wilmington Police Department stopped by the party to give Maddox a tour of the SWAT truck.

Maddox’s mother and father will join him in his week-long trip to Disney World planned for the next month. His mother says Maddox loves watching Elmo, so they are looking forward to seeing Elmo in Disney World.

He will be turning 4 this December.