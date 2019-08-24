Midtown YMCA will open brand new playground Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Looking for a place to take your kids for some outdoor fun? The Midtown YMCA has a new playground for kids opening Monday.

Over 100 volunteers from Belk, Foundation of the Carolinas and Kaboom joined together Saturday to build this park.

Sarah Gibbs, the financial and marketing director at YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, says the playground was a custom design.

“This is actually a really unique playground,” Gibbs said. “It’s custom built based on what the kids at the YMCA chose and what they wanted to see in a playground, so they got to actually draw out and design what they wanted to have.”

It includes slides, spinning elements, a seasaw and some climbing features.

“One of our areas of focus is social responsibility, which is giving back and supporting our neighbors,” Gibbs said. “This is exactly what it’s all about. It really encompasses our three areas of focus: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. This is a great place for kids to come, play out doors, grow and play together.”

Gibbs says the entire project was completely funded by the volunteers with a ribbon cutting to finish the process late Saturday afternoon.